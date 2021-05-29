Signature Chain (SIGN) Market Cap Hits $2.21 Million

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 29th. Signature Chain has a market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $2,744.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. One Signature Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00071579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $286.98 or 0.00847217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,900.93 or 0.08564007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00087264 BTC.

Signature Chain (CRYPTO:SIGN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

