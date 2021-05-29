The Graph (GRT) Market Cap Achieves $744.55 Million

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last week, The Graph has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. The Graph has a market capitalization of $744.55 million and approximately $94.02 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001765 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Graph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00071579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $286.98 or 0.00847217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,900.93 or 0.08564007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00087264 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 coins. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GRTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.