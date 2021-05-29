BoringDAO Trading 7.7% Lower This Week (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $27.45 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $297.26 or 0.00877548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00071579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.98 or 0.00847217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,900.93 or 0.08564007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00087264 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,361 coins. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

