SparksPay Reaches One Day Volume of $9.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $25,382.59 and $9.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000074 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004437 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000222 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,010,599 coins and its circulating supply is 9,913,342 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

