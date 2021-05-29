wave edu coin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (WEC)

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded down 53.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One wave edu coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, wave edu coin has traded 55.8% lower against the dollar. wave edu coin has a market cap of $48,122.02 and $5.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get wave edu coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00056217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.95 or 0.00313280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.00196975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003863 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $279.46 or 0.00826291 BTC.

wave edu coin Coin Profile

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. wave edu coin’s official Twitter account is @waveeducoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for wave edu coin is www.waveeducoins.com

wave edu coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as wave edu coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade wave edu coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy wave edu coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for wave edu coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for wave edu coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.