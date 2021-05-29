Cortex Reaches One Day Volume of $6.76 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Cortex coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cortex has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a market capitalization of $38.93 million and approximately $6.76 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00071265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017852 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $286.05 or 0.00845782 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.03 or 0.08592392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00087368 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

