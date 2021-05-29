OriginTrail Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.51 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 29th. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $90.29 million and $1.51 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. One OriginTrail coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000747 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00071265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017852 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.05 or 0.00845782 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.03 or 0.08592392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00087368 BTC.

OriginTrail Coin Profile

OriginTrail (CRYPTO:TRAC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 357,553,884 coins. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

