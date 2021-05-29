Short Interest in Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) Drops By 70.5%

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the April 29th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RBMTF remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,875. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Rambler Metals and Mining has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.12.

About Rambler Metals and Mining

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

