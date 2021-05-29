Multiplier Hits Market Capitalization of $7.55 Million (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for about $7.46 or 0.00022057 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Multiplier has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Multiplier has a total market cap of $7.55 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00056217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.95 or 0.00313280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.00196975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003863 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.46 or 0.00826291 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

