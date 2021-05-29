Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) Short Interest Update

Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the April 29th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,169,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MINE remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. Minerco has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.
About Minerco
