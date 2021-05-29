Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) Short Interest Update

Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the April 29th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,169,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MINE remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. Minerco has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

About Minerco

Minerco, Inc is a cutting-edge brand management and holding company, which specializes in the development of beverage, entertainment, and related ancillary brands. Its brands include VitaminFIZZ, and The Herbal Collection. The company was founded on June 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Katy, TX.

