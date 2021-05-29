SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 million-$103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.26 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TLMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SOC Telemed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLMD traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 767,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,793. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $543.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.66. SOC Telemed has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $12.08.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SOC Telemed will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

