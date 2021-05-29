Short Interest in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Drops By 56.1%

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the April 29th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITOCY traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,674. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.48. ITOCHU has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $66.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 334,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,292,000 after purchasing an additional 87,423 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of ITOCHU by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 222,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITOCHU during the first quarter valued at $359,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ITOCHU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

