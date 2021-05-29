Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Short Interest Down 58.5% in May

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,267,700 shares, a decrease of 58.5% from the April 29th total of 12,684,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 693,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo México from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo México from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grupo México from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Grupo México alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMBXF traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $4.81. 115,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,759. Grupo México has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56.

Grupo MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.