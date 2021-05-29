Short Interest in Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) Declines By 66.7%

Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
LDDAF remained flat at $$0.04 on Friday. 221,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,506. Lida Resources has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.
About Lida Resources
