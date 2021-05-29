Short Interest in Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) Declines By 66.7%

Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LDDAF remained flat at $$0.04 on Friday. 221,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,506. Lida Resources has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

About Lida Resources

Lida Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily owns and operates the San Vicente property located in the western side of the Central Andean Cordillera in Northern Peru. Lida Resources Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

