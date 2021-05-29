Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.190-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 million-$22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.31 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of Co-Diagnostics stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $8.07. 593,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,651. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of -3.62. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $30.99.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 84.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Reed L. Benson sold 108,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $924,089.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

