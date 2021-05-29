MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will announce $2.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.27. MarineMax reported earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $7.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $274,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $1,628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,722 shares of company stock worth $6,413,978 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HZO stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.43. 618,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.79.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

