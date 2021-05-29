Short Interest in Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Drops By 62.6%

Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the April 29th total of 120,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,825,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GTLL remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 63,653,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,529,438. Global Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

Global Technologies Company Profile

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. The company operates a portal that provides access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets, and logistics. It also offers sales and distribution, and third-party logistics services.

