Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Update

Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the April 29th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
LONCF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,658. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56. Loncor Resources has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $81.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.65.
Loncor Resources Company Profile
