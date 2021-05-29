Gravity (GZRO) Reaches Market Cap of $143,047.38

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Gravity has a total market cap of $143,047.38 and approximately $6.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gravity has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gravity Profile

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gravity is gzro.net

Buying and Selling Gravity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

