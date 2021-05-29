PAXEX Price Tops $0.0005 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 55.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 29th. PAXEX has a market cap of $9,094.77 and $71.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAXEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PAXEX has traded down 52.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAXEX alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.66 or 0.01016093 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000283 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000132 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX (PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

PAXEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PAXEXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PAXEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAXEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.