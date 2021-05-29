BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.50 million-$8.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.28 million.

BIOLASE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,501,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,984,895. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.51. The company has a market cap of $109.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.44.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 121.41% and a negative net margin of 67.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BIOLASE will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIOL. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $1.15 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLASE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other BIOLASE news, CEO John R. Beaver acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 516,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,397.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIOLASE stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

