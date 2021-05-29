Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Short Interest Down 57.8% in May

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,386,900 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the April 29th total of 5,651,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Shares of SBRCY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.88. 77,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,425. Sberbank of Russia has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $17.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Sberbank of Russia had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 18.79%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sberbank of Russia in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Sberbank of Russia

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products.

