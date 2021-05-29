Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Short Interest Update

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the April 29th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SMFKY traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.16. 3,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,658. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $54.92. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $2.3564 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.97%. Smurfit Kappa Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

