Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.44 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $34,551.26 or 1.00691690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and $214.70 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00034387 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00011675 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00083566 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000993 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 186,410 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

