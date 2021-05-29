GXChain Trading Down 17.1% Over Last Week (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001736 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $41.69 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000199 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001192 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001838 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,273,502 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

