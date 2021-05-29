ION (ION) Market Capitalization Reaches $263,932.02

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 28.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. ION has a total market cap of $263,932.02 and $71.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can now be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ION has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00046369 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00260427 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00046034 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007706 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00009018 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002344 BTC.

About ION

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,597,871 coins and its circulating supply is 13,697,871 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

