MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $156 million-$161 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.62 million.

Shares of MAX traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,807. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.64. MediaAlpha has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In other news, VP Serge Topjian sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,333,334.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,990.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $85,592,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,825,084 shares of company stock valued at $128,316,522.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

