JulSwap (JULD) Price Hits $0.0526

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $21.21 million and approximately $6.21 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0526 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00056902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.74 or 0.00319806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.50 or 0.00196720 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.77 or 0.00853207 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 403,356,078 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

