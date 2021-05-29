XMax Market Capitalization Achieves $4.42 Million (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 29th. Over the last week, XMax has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One XMax coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. XMax has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $457,065.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00072808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $292.95 or 0.00853729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.64 or 0.08770897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00087496 BTC.

About XMax

XMX is a coin. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,810,262,354 coins. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

Buying and Selling XMax

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

