Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Short Interest Update

Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,165,400 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the April 29th total of 2,426,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of QUCOF stock remained flat at $$5.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. Quálitas Controladora has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Quálitas Controladora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

QuÃ¡litas Controladora, SAB. de C.V. operates as an auto insurance company in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and the United States. It offers insurance for personal cars and pickups, cargo pickups, trucks, public passenger service, border and regularized, tourists, motorcycles, and civil liability insurance.

