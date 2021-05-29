MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Short Interest Update

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the April 29th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

MONOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MonotaRO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONOY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.41. MonotaRO has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $32.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.57 and a beta of 0.24.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

