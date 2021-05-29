Short Interest in GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Declines By 46.6%

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the April 29th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

GUNGF stock remained flat at $$17.80 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $24.55.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered GungHo Online Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes online computer games, smartphone applications, and console games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was founded in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

