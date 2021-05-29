SHPING (SHPING) Market Cap Hits $1.87 Million

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. SHPING has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SHPING has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00072905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $298.53 or 0.00857172 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,058.58 or 0.08782017 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00087560 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,108,179 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

