One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40 million-$14.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.63 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Stop Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised One Stop Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.96.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS remained flat at $$5.80 during midday trading on Friday. 58,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,186. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.36 million, a PE ratio of 96.67 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 3.64%. On average, analysts predict that One Stop Systems will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

