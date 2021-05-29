BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $106 million-$115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.65 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLFS. Stephens upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.10.

BLFS traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $33.31. 183,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,783. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average is $37.34. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.43.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $93,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,761 shares in the company, valued at $588,200.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $226,195.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 81,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,065 shares of company stock worth $8,003,830 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

