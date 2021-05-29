Apria (NYSE:APR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apria (NYSE:APR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on APR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of APR stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $30.45. 87,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,187. Apria has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.98.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.79 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apria will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

