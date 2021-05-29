Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Short Interest Update

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the April 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Propanc Biopharma stock remained flat at $$0.08 on Friday. 393,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,884. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30. Propanc Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

Propanc Biopharma Company Profile

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a development-stage healthcare company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. Its lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically.

