Short Interest in Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Declines By 73.0%

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the April 29th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NCPCF remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,807. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.
Nickel Creek Platinum Company Profile
