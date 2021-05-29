Short Interest in Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Declines By 73.0%

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the April 29th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NCPCF remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,807. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.

Nickel Creek Platinum Company Profile

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals in North America. It also explores for copper, cobalt, palladium, and gold deposits. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Nickel ShÃ¤w project that consists of 711 mineral claims and 91 mining leases covering an area of approximately 14,650 hectares located in the south west of Yukon Territory, Canada.

