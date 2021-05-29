Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 77.5% from the April 29th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nomad Royalty stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.89. 128,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,543. Nomad Royalty has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Nomad Royalty from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC assumed coverage on Nomad Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

