Mirrored Netflix Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,651.00 (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $28.50 million and approximately $2,651.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for $511.03 or 0.01467304 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00057043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.48 or 0.00317222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.14 or 0.00195661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003968 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.47 or 0.00842624 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 55,779 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

