Short Interest in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Drops By 62.3%

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the April 29th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of JOF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.15. 34,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,722. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1,661.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 127,514 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 332,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 251,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 181,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 30,990 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

