Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Short Interest Down 68.8% in May

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the April 29th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.57. 83,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,877. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.06. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $8.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 14,429 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the period.

About Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

