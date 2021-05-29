Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the April 29th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 31,750 shares in the company, valued at $265,747.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAD. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 46.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,347,411 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 424,623 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,683,004 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,645,000 after acquiring an additional 93,107 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $775,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 213.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,082 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 84,460 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,479 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 83,967 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:EAD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,890. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $8.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.0576 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

