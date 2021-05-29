Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Price Tops $13.75 on Major Exchanges

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $57,719.00 and $8,402.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.75 or 0.00039845 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00057111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.16 or 0.00316414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00196912 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003967 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.08 or 0.00835072 BTC.

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

