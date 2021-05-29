Bitblocks (BBK) Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 29th. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $465,453.21 and $603.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitblocks has traded down 34.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,496.82 or 0.99996004 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00034777 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00011628 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00084068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000986 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000665 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Bitblocks

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 269,860,414 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Bitblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

