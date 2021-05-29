BLink Market Capitalization Reaches $6.93 Million (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 29th. Over the last week, BLink has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. BLink has a total market cap of $6.93 million and $4,329.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLink coin can now be bought for $0.0376 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00072669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018241 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $296.92 or 0.00860678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,039.15 or 0.08809576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00087645 BTC.

BLink Coin Profile

BLink (CRYPTO:BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,235 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

