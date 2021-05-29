Bitzeny Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Bitzeny has a market cap of $129,933.34 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.77 or 0.00474015 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000232 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

