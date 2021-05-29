BOMB (BOMB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $199,434.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $199,434.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOMB has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,419.85 or 1.00235626 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00034932 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00083762 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000990 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000666 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000123 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 906,561 coins and its circulating supply is 905,773 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

