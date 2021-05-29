Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Helix Energy Solutions Group reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.11 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,787,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,918 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,901,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,739,000 after acquiring an additional 973,561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 246.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 535,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 195.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 534,424 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HLX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,542,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,894. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $788.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 3.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

