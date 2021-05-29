Asana (ASAN) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Asana (NYSE: ASAN) is one of 313 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Asana to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.6% of Asana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 54.4% of Asana shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Asana and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asana 1 4 8 0 2.54 Asana Competitors 2146 11258 21028 604 2.57

Asana currently has a consensus price target of $34.58, suggesting a potential downside of 5.97%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 16.73%. Given Asana’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Asana has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Asana and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Asana $227.00 million -$211.71 million -24.85 Asana Competitors $1.91 billion $321.93 million 57.64

Asana’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Asana. Asana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Asana and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asana N/A N/A N/A Asana Competitors -39.47% -60.48% -3.57%

Summary

Asana peers beat Asana on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Asana

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

